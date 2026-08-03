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Cape County Historical Society: Arts, Crafts & Music Festival

Cape County Historical Society: Arts, Crafts & Music Festival

The Cape Girardeau County Historical Society will host its 3rd Annual Arts, Crafts, & Music Festival on August 22.

This year’s event will celebrate the Historical Society’s 100th Anniversary and will feature over 50 local vendors, crafters, and artisans, tunes from regional musicians, and food trucks.

The Arts, Crafts, & Music Festival will take place on Saturday, August 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jackson Civic Center. The event is open to the public with free admission.

Jackson Civic Center
Free
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Cape County History Center
https://capegirardeaucountyhistorycenter.wordpress.com/
Jackson Civic Center
381 E Deerwood Dr
Jackson, Missouri 63755