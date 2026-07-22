Bollinger Mill Fall Festival

Join us for a day of fun to celebrate the Fall season! Admission is FREE and open to the public.

Activities:

10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – free self-guided tours of the entire mill. Self-guided tours of the first floor go till 4 p.m. Mill scavenger hunt and bingo with prizes awarded for completion.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – antique tractors and engines on display in the day use area. Antique tractor parade through covered bridge at 11 a.m.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Craft vendors selling crafts in the day use area.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – BBQ 2 The Rescue will be onsite selling delicious, award-winning BBQ (pulled pork, brisket, etc.) SEMO Snocones and Ice Cream will be onsite selling several delicious items (ice cream, snocones, hot dogs, nachos, caramel apple cups and hot cocoa).

2-4 p.m. – Free music from The Whitewater Bluegrass Band in the day-use area. This local band plays traditional bluegrass music with a little humor included. Please bring a lawn chair for seating.

For more information, call (573) 243-4591.

