Big Band Holiday Jukebox
Big Band Holiday Jukebox
Step into the holiday season with flair at this beloved annual collaboration between the Southeast Jazz Studio and our gifted Theatre and Dance performers.
Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus
Online ticket prices range from $25 to $32.75. Reserved seating.
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Dec 12, 2026.
Event Supported By
SEMO Music Department
(573) 651-2141
music@semo.edu
Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus
518 S. Fountain St.Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63703