Beginner Foreign Language

Is your kid interested in learning Spanish, the world's fourth most-spoken language? Sign them up for our 8-week introduction to Spanish with guest lecturer, Carla Vaca Diez! By registering for this program, you are committing to 8 programs that will meet every Thursday from 4:00–5:00 pm. (ages 9-11)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Accompanying Adults: This program is designed for children and accompanying adults. Please plan to attend and be engaged with your child for this program. Drop-offs will not be permitted.

Acknowledgement: This event is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.