South Side Farms, in partnership with Lincoln University Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Program, will present "Beat the Bugs: Brassica Pest Management - Collards, Cabbage, Cauliflower and More" on October 26.

Join us for an on-farm workshop to guard your greens! Learn simple, proven ways to spot pests early and protect your fall crops. The program will include information on pests of brassicas, scouting tips, pest prevention, beneficial insects, and choosing the right spray. Refreshments and lunch will be provided. The event is free to attend, but registration is required.

Beat the Bugs will take place at South Side Farms on Monday, October 26, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at 900 S West End Blvd in Cape Girardeau.

Register HERE

For more information, contact:

Anitha Chitturi, Ph.D.

chitturia@lincolnu.edu

(573) 681-5634

Sahil Redhu

redhus@lincolnu.edu