An Evening of Percussion: One Night, Two Events

Two events in one! At 7:30 p.m., enjoy the Trick or Treat Concert - A family-friendly concert of popular works for percussion. The audience is encouraged to dress in Halloween costumes. Treats will be distributed after this portion of the event. Then at 8:30 p.m. listen to Life: A Journey Through Time. A 60-minute multimedia piece for chamber orchestra featuring the music of Philip Glass and performed with visuals by National Geographic photographer Frans Lanting.