An Evening of Percussion: One Night, Two Events
An Evening of Percussion: One Night, Two Events
Two events in one! At 7:30 p.m., enjoy the Trick or Treat Concert - A family-friendly concert of popular works for percussion. The audience is encouraged to dress in Halloween costumes. Treats will be distributed after this portion of the event. Then at 8:30 p.m. listen to Life: A Journey Through Time. A 60-minute multimedia piece for chamber orchestra featuring the music of Philip Glass and performed with visuals by National Geographic photographer Frans Lanting.
Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus
Free
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
SEMO Music Department
(573) 651-2141
music@semo.edu
Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus
518 S. Fountain St.Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63703