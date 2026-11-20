Old Town Cape will kick off the holiday season with its 8th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting on November 27.

This family-friendly event will feature live music and caroling, illuminated aerial performers, warm beverages and marshmallow roasting, and local food vendors. The evening will conclude with Santa and Mrs. Claus lighting the 30-foot Christmas tree.

The annual Tree Lighting will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, November 27, at Fountain and Broadway Streets in Downtown Cape.

For more information, visit 2026 Christmas Tree Lighting | Facebook.

