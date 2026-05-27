5th Annual Mississippi Mingle
5th Annual Mississippi Mingle
Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri is hosting its 5th Annual Mississippi Mingle on June 6.
This family-friendly event will feature live music, barbecue and fish fry, food trucks, adult beverages, carnival games and kids activities. All proceeds will go toward the six community programs Catholic Charities delivers in 39 counties.
Mississippi Mingle will take place on Saturday, June 6, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 318 S. Spanish Street in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Tickets are $10 and include one drink ticket.
Cape Knights of Columbus Hall
$10; children under five are free
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri
5733350905
jrowland@ccsomo.org
Cape Knights of Columbus Hall
318 S. Spanish St. Cape Girardeau Mo. 63701Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63701
5735796672