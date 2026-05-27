Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri is hosting its 5th Annual Mississippi Mingle on June 6.

This family-friendly event will feature live music, barbecue and fish fry, food trucks, adult beverages, carnival games and kids activities. All proceeds will go toward the six community programs Catholic Charities delivers in 39 counties.

Mississippi Mingle will take place on Saturday, June 6, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 318 S. Spanish Street in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Tickets are $10 and include one drink ticket.