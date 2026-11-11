Old Town Cape will host the 34th Annual Parade of Lights on November 29. This year’s theme is “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”

The parade will feature holiday-themed floats covered in lights, holiday music, and a special appearance from Santa and Mrs. Claus. The parade will begin at the intersection of Broadway and West End Boulevard, continue east down Broadway, turn right onto Main Street, and end in front of Hutson’s Big Sandy Furniture.

The 2026 Parade of Lights will begin at 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 29.

For more information, visit 2026 Parade of Lights | Facebook.