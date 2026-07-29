The 2nd Annual "Fly with the Hive" Festival will take place on Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in historic downtown Ste. Genevieve.

It will have a bee theme in addition to our regular festival theme. We will have beekeepers doing demos and answering questions in addition to selling their honey and honey related items. There will be crafters of all kinds as well as food markets, live music, kids' games with puttputt golf and pony rides. There will be a forger demonstrating his craft. The Ste. Genevieve Museum Learning Center will have a kids' corner set up. Restaurants will have their great cuisine ready for you.

Come on down for a fun day!