Old Town Cape will host its 24th Annual Downtown Holiday Open House on December 4.

The event will feature free horse-drawn carriage rides, raffles, a live mannequin display of “Little Women,” tours of Old St. Vincent’s Church and the Glenn House, and carolers. Raffle booklets will be available at Marquette Tower and Hutson’s Big Sandy Furniture store beginning at 4 p.m. At 5 p.m., Santa will even arrive by kayak on the Mississippi and near Themis Street Flood Gate. Main and Spanish Streets will be closed to traffic during the event.

The 2026 Holiday Open House will take place in downtown Cape Girardeau from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday, December 4.

For more information, visit 2026 Downtown Holiday Open House | Facebook.

