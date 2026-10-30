The City of Marble Hill will host its 2026 Christmas Street Market on November 14.

This family-friendly, outdoor event will usher in the holiday season with a variety of vendors, including handmade, antique, and vintage items; seasonal food, drinks, and treats; and special holiday appearances.

The 2026 Christmas Street Market will take place on Saturday, November 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Union Street in Marble Hill.

For more information, visit Marble Hill Christmas Street Market 2026 | Facebook