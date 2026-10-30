2026 Christmas Street Market
2026 Christmas Street Market
The City of Marble Hill will host its 2026 Christmas Street Market on November 14.
This family-friendly, outdoor event will usher in the holiday season with a variety of vendors, including handmade, antique, and vintage items; seasonal food, drinks, and treats; and special holiday appearances.
The 2026 Christmas Street Market will take place on Saturday, November 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Union Street in Marble Hill.
For more information, visit Marble Hill Christmas Street Market 2026 | Facebook
Downtown Marble Hill
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Downtown Marble Hill
Union StreetMarble Hill, Missouri 63764