Exposition: 'Kurt Allen Band' Rolls into Scout Hall Fri. Nov. 6th

On this episode of 'Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast', we speak with Kurt Allen of the Kurt Allen Band. He previews the upcoming show at Scout Hall on Friday, November 6, at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Scout Hall is located at 420 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, MO.

During our conversation, we talked about his previous trips to Cape Girardeau for the Underberg House Concerts, and his stroke of good fortune playing at The Red Shed in Hutchinson, Kansas, in 2020, where he recorded his latest blues-rock album, Live From The Red Shed.

Allen described the band’s sound as a blend of blues, rock, roots, funk, and soul, including Alvin Lee and Rory Gallagher among his main influences.

“Graveyard Blues,” from Whiskey Women in Trouble, was nominated for Blues Rock Song of the Year, and the song's animated video was produced in collaboration with a remote creator.

About the Kurt Allen Band (from Scout Hall)

For over a decade, Kurt Allen has been fusing gritty old-school blues, vintage soul, swampy bayou funk, and more into a relentless blues-rock machine. His songwriting reflects craftsmanship honed by years of commitment, and his albums take the listener on an unforgettable ride to almost every corner of the blues universe.

His latest release, Live From The Red Shed, is classic modern blues-rock. A true road warrior with a hardcore touring schedule that saw him playing 150-200 dates a year, Allen – like everyone else – was derailed for most of 2020-21 as the live music world shut down, but as soon as things began to open back up, he was burning up the miles all over the lower 48.

And, by the good graces of the Blues gods, he also ended up with a stellar live recording from The Red Shed in Hutchinson, Kansas. Over nine tracks, Allen flexes his guitar muscle in a way only hinted at on previous studio releases. Peppering the set with songs from his entire catalog, along with new and previously unrecorded ones, Live From The Red Shed is an unfiltered testament to the power of live blues.

