Two-Minute Drill: Zoey Beasley Earns Back-To-Back OVC Honors

Zoey Beasley and the SEMO Volleyball team are on a roll.

Beasley, a junior outside hitter for the Redhawks, has been named Ohio Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Week for two straight weeks.

Beasley led the Redhawks offense this past week with 42 kills (4.20 kills/set) on a .333 hitting percentage as Southeast Missouri women's volleyball notched three wins over UT Martin (Oct. 12) and SIUE (Oct. 15-16). Plus, she added five blocks, six digs and totaled 44.5 points (4.45 points/set).

Last week Beasley led the SEMO offense with 25 kills (4.17 kills/set) on a .404 hitting percentage, plus four digs and three blocks.

Head coach Julie Yankus said Zoey is terminating so efficiently because she continues to mix up her shots, playing very smart, and has been able to terminate despite going up against double blocks.

As a team, the Redhawks are also on a roll, currently riding a seven match win streak heading into their road trip to Tennessee Tech this weekend. During the win streak the Redhawks have dropped only one set.

SEMO is currently in second place in the OVC standing, just a half game behind league leader Austin Peay. The Redhawks will host Austin Peay at Houck Field House during Homecoming weekend next week – Thursday at 7 p.m. and Friday at 5 p.m.

