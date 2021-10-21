© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
Two-Minute Drill
Every Friday at 5:42 a.m., 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., Nate Saverino highlights players, coaches and more in the Two-Minute Drill. Keep up with the Redhawks on KRCU.Local support for the Two-Minute Drill is provided by Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Two-Minute Drill: Zoey Beasley Earns Back-To-Back OVC Honors

KRCU Public Radio | By Nate Saverino
Published October 21, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT
web_photo_0.jpg
SEMO Athletics
/

Zoey Beasley and the SEMO Volleyball team are on a roll.

Beasley, a junior outside hitter for the Redhawks, has been named Ohio Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Week for two straight weeks.

Beasley led the Redhawks offense this past week with 42 kills (4.20 kills/set) on a .333 hitting percentage as Southeast Missouri women's volleyball notched three wins over UT Martin (Oct. 12) and SIUE (Oct. 15-16). Plus, she added five blocks, six digs and totaled 44.5 points (4.45 points/set).

Last week Beasley led the SEMO offense with 25 kills (4.17 kills/set) on a .404 hitting percentage, plus four digs and three blocks.

Head coach Julie Yankus said Zoey is terminating so efficiently because she continues to mix up her shots, playing very smart, and has been able to terminate despite going up against double blocks.

As a team, the Redhawks are also on a roll, currently riding a seven match win streak heading into their road trip to Tennessee Tech this weekend. During the win streak the Redhawks have dropped only one set.

SEMO is currently in second place in the OVC standing, just a half game behind league leader Austin Peay. The Redhawks will host Austin Peay at Houck Field House during Homecoming weekend next week – Thursday at 7 p.m. and Friday at 5 p.m.

Nate Saverino
Nate Saverino serves as the Assistant Director of Athletics for External Affairs.
