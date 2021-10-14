Two-Minute Drill: Nominations Being Accepted for IMPACT Makers

SEMO head football coach Tom Matukewicz knows that he wouldn’t be where he is today without the impact of his high school football coach and mentor, Tom Michael. As Coach Tuke tells it, Tom Michael’s impact on his life has left a generational legacy – allowing Coach Tuke’s two young daughters to live a better life, and giving Coach Tuke the opportunity to make an impact of his own, on the student-athletes he coaches every day.

This is Coach Tuke’s inspiration for his programs annual IMPACT Game.

SEMO Football and The Bank of Missouri are teaming up to help recognize people throughout the region that are making an IMPACT in their communities and in others' lives. Just like Tom Michael made in impact in Coach Tuke’s life, this initiative is an effort to bring into the spotlight the difference makers throughout the region who are changing people’s lives.

Nominations are being accepted online at SEMORedhawks.com/IMPACT. Help SEMO Football honor these IMPACT makers by nominating someone who is making a difference in the community, or someone who has made a personal impact on your own life.

A selection committee will review nominations and identify outstanding difference makers to be recognized publicly at the SEMO Football IMPACT Game at Houck Field on Saturday, Nov. 20 vs. UT Martin. Honorees will receive a special behind-the-scenes experience, be recognized on the field during the game, and their stories will be shared at the football game.

IMPACT. It's people making a difference. Make your nomination today at SEMORedhawks.com/IMPACT.

