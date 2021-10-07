Two-Minute Drill: SEMO Football Student-Athletes Garner National Attention

Graduate kicker Kenny Doak became SEMO’s first specialist to win a Stats Perform Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) National Special Teams Player of the Week honor.

Doak, who hails from Perkasie, Pennsylvania, single-handedly outscored Tennessee State when he scored a career-high 17 points in the Redhawks 47-14 victory on Family Weekend. He did not miss a kick, going 4-of-4 on field goals and 5-of-5 on PATs. Doak connected on field goals from 33, 40, 39 and 45 yards. He also averaged 54 yards on four kickoffs with one touchback. Doak's 17 points are the most by any kicker in the FCS this year.

Doak was named Ohio Valley Conference Co-Specialist of the Week, as well.

That same week, senior running back Geno Hess earned OVC Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors. A native of Peoria, Illinois, Hess ran for a career-high 205 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 8.2 yards per carry on 25 attempts and scored on runs of two, 63 and eight yards, respectively. His 205 rushing yards are the most in a game by any OVC player this year.

Hess continues to be one of the nation’s top running backs. He leads the OVC and ranks sixth in the county in total rushing yards, and ranks fourth in the nation with six rushing touchdowns. He needs just 225 more rushing yards to become the ninth player in SEMO football history to eclipse the 2,000 career rushing yard milestone.

SEMO Football will return home next Saturday, October 16 to host Murray State.

