Three Rivers Community College

Collegiate softball in Southeast Missouri is heating up. Last weekend, Southeast Redhawks Softball took home the 2021 OVC regular-season title during a…
The Three Rivers College Board of Trustees renewed the contract of college president Dr. Devin Stephenson for another four-year term.Three Rivers College…
Three Rivers College has begun construction on their new campus in Sikeston. The groundbreaking ceremony for the Eastern Campus was held on Thursday…
Governor Jay Nixon announced new educational opportunities for workers at the SRG Global plant at a stop in Portageville on Thursday. The Community…