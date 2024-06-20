Student Athletes

-
SEMO Athletics had five programs earn NCAA Public Recognition Awards for their perfect 1,000 scores in the most recent multiyear Academic Progress Rate report. Redhawk men's basketball, women's cross country, women's gymnastics, women's tennis, and volleyball teams earned the recognition.
