Two-Minute Drill
Every Friday at 5:42 a.m., 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., Nate Saverino highlights players, coaches and more in the Two-Minute Drill. Keep up with the Redhawks on KRCU.Local support for the Two-Minute Drill is provided by Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Two-Minute Drill: Five Programs Honored for their Academic Performance

KRCU Public Radio | By Nate Saverino
Published July 18, 2024 at 2:53 PM CDT
SEMO Athletics had five programs earn NCAA Public Recognition Awards for their perfect 1,000 scores in the most recent multiyear Academic Progress Rate report.

SEMO Athletics had five programs earn NCAA Public Recognition Awards for their perfect 1,000 scores in the most recent multiyear Academic Progress Rate report. Redhawk men's basketball, women's cross country, women's gymnastics, women's tennis, and volleyball teams earned the recognition.

The report is based on NCAA Division I APR data submitted for the past four school years. The APR provides a real-time look at a team's academic success each semester by tracking the academic progress of each student-athlete on scholarship. The APR accounts for eligibility, retention, and graduation and measures each team's academic performance.

SEMO's men's basketball team was one of just 25 schools in the nation with a perfect score, while the women's cross country, women's gymnastics, women's tennis, and volleyball teams were among the top 10% of all squads in their respective sports.

Every sport at SEMO exceeded a score of 950 or better. Women's soccer and women's track & field were nearly perfect, with a 997 and 993 respectively.

SEMO Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Brady Barke congratulated the student-athletes and coaches for continuing to reach high levels of academic success, pointing out the Redhawks' continued commitment to excellence both in the classroom and in competition.
Tags
Education SEMO AthleticsStudent Athletes
Nate Saverino
Nate Saverino serves as the Senior Associate Director of Athletics for External Affairs.
See stories by Nate Saverino