SEMO Spotlight: Sullivan Gleason

In this episode of 'SEMO Spotlight', we speak with Sullivan Gleason, a SEMO Track and Field athlete who was recognized with an OVC award.

provided by SEMO Athletics

Gleason was nominated for the OVC Scholar Athlete Award. The University selects one male and one female candidate, which is then voted on by an OVC committee.

Gleason describes his 6-day per week training routine with SEMO Athletics, spending 2 days a week jumping, 2 days conditioning, 1 day with less rigorous training, and the team spends Saturdays in the Gymnastics room, working on gymnastics to hone their upper-body strength and techniques.

Gleason is also a Computer Science major and utilizes the flexibility offered by courses. Many of Gleason's assignments can be done from a computer, either at home or at the library, allowing him very few conflicts with practice.

With a background in music, Gleason spends his time outside of Athletics and Academics on our River Campus. At the River Campus, Gleason is also a member of the Jazz Band at SEMO and teaches piano to a few children through the Southeast Music Academy. He describes his schedule as demanding, but well worth it.