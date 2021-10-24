-
St. Francis Hospital physical therapist Nate Thomas has been selected to fill the Ward 3 vacancy on the Cape Girardeau city council.Six council members…
-
Black River Medical Center, an 8-bed emergency room facility in Poplar Bluff, will fall under the direction of St. Francis Healthcare System early next…
-
Cancer, mental health, heart disease, healthcare affordability, and obesity are the top five serious health needs of southeast Missourians, according to a…
-
Baby boxinettes have been introduced in our listening area to promote safe sleep and reduce infant mortality. For “Going Public,” Southeast Missouri State…
-
Next month, over 200 employees at St. Francis Medical Center will see a significant pay raise. As part of the hospital’s efforts to create more…
-
St. Francis Medical Center is developing a new facility in Dexter, Mo.With more than 45,000 square feet, the facility will contain oncology care with an…
-
Mike Matheny, manager of the St. Louis Cardinals, will be the keynote speaker at this year's Arrow Leadership and Success Summit, the high point of the…
-
St. Francis Medical Center genetic counselor Melanie Baxter says Angelina Jolie’s decision to have a preventive mastectomy is the right choice for her,…
-
A St. Francis Medical Center surgeon played a key role in saving a man that was trapped in an Advance, Missouri grain elevator on Thursday.Dr. Orlando…
-
Missouri hospitals swallowed $1.1 billion in uncompensated care in 2011. That’s according to figures released Thursday by the Missouri Hospital…