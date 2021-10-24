-
Rising costs and a global decrease in value for recyclable materials have put an end to curbside recycling for Perryville city residents. The Perry County…
-
If you’ve ever made a visit to the Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington D.C., you would likely remember the reflective black granite, the gentle sloping…
-
The city of Perryville is in need of a new sewer plant, city officials say. They’re looking to replace their existing 40-year-old plant through three…
-
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will hold a pesticide collection event in Perryville next month. Part of a free program by the DNR, the event…
-
Next month, the city of Perryville will be updating their trash pickup system with 2 new automated trucks. As part of a 5 year capital improvement plan,…
-
This week, the Missouri Job Center in Cape Girardeau began a satellite operation in Perryville’s Higher Education Center. The government-funded employment…
-
With the Great American Solar Eclipse only weeks away, cities and towns throughout southeast Missouri are prepping for one of the biggest events of the…
-
The Perryville Police Department and the Coalition for Heroin and Opioid Prevention is hosting an open forum on the city’s growing heroin and opioid…