© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Going Public

Going Public: Perryville to host "Hear the Eclipse" for the Visually Impaired on April 8

By Dan Woods
Published February 14, 2024 at 11:11 AM CST

When the total solar eclipse occurs on Monday, April 8, most of us will be watching the celestial event with our ISO approved glasses but what about those who are visually impaired? Perryville is hosting “Hear the Eclipse” that will allow them to experience the eclipse, too.

KRCU spoke with Trish Erzfeld — the Executive Director of Perry County Heritage Tourism. She joined us in our virtual studio to provide details about "Hear the Eclipse."

More Details about the event.

Learn more about the LightSound project.

Tags
Going Public EclipsePerryville
Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
See stories by Dan Woods