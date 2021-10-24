-
KRCU's Clayton Hester takes you on the Christmas Country Church Tour - a holiday tradition that’s in its 16th year and managed to keep its annual visits…
Starting next week, Route 61 through Perryville will be reduced to one lane throughout summer for sidewalk repairs.Contractor crews with the Missouri…
The Perry County Historical Society is compiling a bicentennial book for the 200th anniversary of the county’s founding, and they need your help.Director…
Rising costs and a global decrease in value for recyclable materials have put an end to curbside recycling for Perryville city residents. The Perry County…
Cape Girardeau, Perry, and Bollinger counties have been added to a list of 7 Missouri counties placed under new restrictions for feeding and giving…
The 2018 general municipal elections are coming up next week. On April 3, voters in Cape and Scott counties will be deciding on several questions and…
With the Great American Solar Eclipse only weeks away, cities and towns throughout southeast Missouri are prepping for one of the biggest events of the…
A small cave-dwelling fish in Perry County has been listed on the endangered species list, but the area where it lives will not be considered critical…