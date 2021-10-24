-
As part of the Missouri State Highway Patrol campaign, “Move Over or Get Pulled Over,” the Cape Girardeau Police Department will be enforcing traffic…
The Missouri State Highway Patrol counted seven deaths across the state as a result of traffic crashes over Memorial Day weekend. Five fatalities occurred…
As temperatures rise, southeast Missouri motorists are likely seeing a higher number of farmers on their way to plant crops or move livestock with large…
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released results from their annual school bus inspection program for the 2017-2018 school year. Across the state,…
The largest fentanyl seizure in the state of Missouri was made in New Madrid County last week. During a traffic stop and search on Nov. 1, the Missouri…
A report released by the Missouri State Highway Patrol found that the number of traffic fatalities over the fourth of July holiday nearly tripled from…
The superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol is defending the agency’s purchase of a new airplane. Colonel Ron Replogle told House budget…