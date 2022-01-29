© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
After Multiple Agency Investigation, Authorities Make Drug Arrests In Carter County

KRCU Public Radio | By Josh Seabaugh
Published January 29, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST
A long term narcotic investigation in Carter County with three different departments has led to the arrests of five suspects. The announcement came from the Missouri State Highway Patrol on January 26th

According to the press release, officers with the South Central Drug Task Force concluded a series of long-term narcotics investigations in Carter County. The five men arrested and charged in Carter County Circuit Court include two men from Elsinore, Missouri, ages 43 and 52 respectively; as well as two men, both aged 59, and one man, aged 63, from Grandin, Missouri. The five suspects are currently awaiting trial.

While specific findings have not been publicly released yet, Sergeant Jeff Kinder mentions that prescription drugs, such as opioids have steadily increased not only in Missouri but across the United States

“There’s been a trend nationwide on prescription opioids, and that continues to be a problem we deal with all the time now. But that’s been occurring the last few years”, said Sergeant Kinder

An arraignment for all five suspects has not been publicly announced.

NewsCarter County Sheriff's OfficeMissouri State Highway PatrolSouth Central Drug Task Force
Josh Seabaugh
