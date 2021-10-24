-
It’s a small slice of the almost 5,000 absentee ballots rejected, but advocates say even one uncounted vote is too many. Under this year's new mail-in voting option, voters have to have their ballot envelope notarized.
By early October, more than 130,000 Missouri voters had registered for the upcoming election than had in 2016. The increase follows a surge of nationwide voter mobilization campaigns.
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is promoting fair elections, saying, “This will be the safest election we’ve ever had.”
On the latest episode of Politically Speaking, Yinka Faleti, the Democratic nominee for secretary of state, joins the program to discuss his bid for the...
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is asking about 40 employees who have their own offices to return to work on Monday, one week after a statewide...
Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander visited the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Cape Girardeau last Friday.Kander’s visit was part of a…