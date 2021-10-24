-
On Memorial Day, May 31, The Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield, will be hosting a ceremonial dedication for their new public columbarium wall,…
-
Stories of disabled veterans needing assistance often inspire Americans to make donations to charities that promise to help needy veterans. Better…
-
The Missouri Veterans Commission held Memorial Day Services on Monday at Missouri’s five State Veterans Cemeteries, including the one in Bloomfield.The…
-
Fort D Days is underway once again during this Memorial Day weekend. The event is held to commemorate the soldiers who fought in the Civil War. Several…