'March To The River' Marks 6th Year in Cape Girardeau, As a Memorial Day Tradition

It has become a Memorial Day weekend tradition in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Since 2019, 'March to the River's mission has been "to provide an active way to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by military, veterans, first responders and their families".

We spoke with Alan Schoen—he's the president of the SEMO Vets organization. He talked about the purpose behind the annual event.

“It is the main goal to bring back what Memorial Day really is all about— and that is the sacrifices of our men and women in our armed forces who keep this country free. So, the march is a remembrance piece for everybody to come out and participate in, to remember those who have given that ultimate sacrifice for our country", said Schoen.

The event is Saturday, May 24. Registration runs from 8 to 8:30 am at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 318 South Spanish Street for those who want to participate.

Shuttles will then take participants to Cape County Park, where the march will begin.

At Cape County Park South, participants will then march to the VFW Hall on Kingshighway. They'll then take a short break for water and bathroom facilities.

The march then continues down Broadway to Spanish and back to the Knights of Columbus Hall in Downtown Cape Girardeu.

After 'March to the River', SEMO Vets and other participating groups will provide food, music, and community to conclude the event.

“It is a very family-friendly event, so we encourage families to come out. We have also had pets join us. I want to make sure you know that it is mostly concrete, but hopefully we are going to have a very nice day Saturday”, said Schoen, SEMO Vets president.

More details can be found on the group's Facebook page.

Throughout the weekend, another prominent event will mark Memorial Day just a few blocks away in Cape Girardeau—Memorial Day Weekend at Fort D Historic Site.

This event runs from Saturday, May 24 to Monday, May 26—Memorial Day Observed, from 9 am to 3 pm each day.

First observed after the end of the Civil War, Memorial Day honors the memory of U. S. soldiers who have died in military service.

Local re-enactors will honor the memory of veterans past and present. May is also Historic Preservation Month, and Fort D is an early 20th-century example of citizens seeking to preserve the past. The 1861 Woodruff gun will be fired on Memorial Day.