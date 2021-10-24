-
New rules require state inspectors to report violations directly to Medicaid auditors, which could jeopardize funding.
The Department of Social Services will begin accepting applicants to the health care program on Friday.
Missourians have a little more than a month until open enrollment for health-care coverage at healthcare.gov, and medical experts say it's important to…
Last week's Missouri Supreme Court decision means that thousands of people who work but don't make enough money to afford health insurance could access medical care more often — and in different ways.
Missouri's Supreme Court has unanimously ruled in favor of the voter-approved Medicaid expansion plan, expanding its low-income health care program, MO…
Missouri Supreme Court judges will decide whether roughly 275,000 people will gain access to the health care program.
Missouri's budget does not include money to extend Medicaid to 275,000 low-income people, despite a constitutional amendment approved by voters.
Gov. Mike Parson used his first State of the State address since being overwhelmingly elected to a four-year term to double down on his top priorities of his first years in office — improving job training and state transportation.
Children and teenagers diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. can have a very different chance of survival based on the type of health insurance they have,...
Some Missouri House Democrats are calling on the governor to stop the removal of people from Medicaid rolls until the state can get a better handle on...