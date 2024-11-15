Missourians May Qualify for Health Plans with Extra Benefits

As we roll into the final weeks of Medicare's open enrollment, some Missourians may not realize they qualify for a specific type of health insurance to save money.

People who qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid coverage may be able to get what's known as a Dual Special Needs Plan. It includes extra benefits to buy healthy foods, over-the-counter items like pain relievers and toothpaste and even pay utility bills.

Deb Rambo, an advisor for the company Local Insurance Advisors in Branson West, said she often works with people struggling to make ends meet.

"I primarily work in Stone and Taney County, Missouri," Rambo noted. "We have many individuals who that food makes all the difference as to whether they get healthy food, or they're running through some drive-through with a dollar menu, hoping they can get enough to fill their stomach."

Almost 13 million people in the country received health coverage under both Medicare and Medicaid in 2021 but last year, only 5.2 million dual-eligible individuals were enrolled in a Dual Special Needs Plan.

Marian Cabanillas of UnitedHealthcare Community and State, pointed out health coverage is not just about doctor visits and preventive care but other key factors affecting a person's ability to get the care they need.

"Transportation, money, education, all of those pieces," Cabanillas outlined. "What we're trying to do is make sure that we're breaking down those barriers and making sure that people have access to all of the basic benefits that they need."

The Medicare annual enrollment period ends Dec. 7. You must enroll by then to have coverage take effect on Jan. 1.

