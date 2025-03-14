March 14, 2025 Tornadoes Recovery

-
In response to the devastating and widespread damage caused by tornadoes across Southeast Missouri, the United Way of Southeast Missouri has created a Heartland Recovery Fund to assist residents in Bollinger, Perry, Cape Girardeau, and Northern Scott counties.
