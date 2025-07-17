Deadline Closing to Apply for March 14-15 Individual Storm Recovery Assistance in Missouri

A deadline is quickly approaching for those affected by the deadly and destructive storms that hit Southeast Missouri back in mid-March 2025.

On July 1, Gov. Mike Kehoe provided an update on the State of Missouri's continued disaster response and recovery efforts.

The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency recently sent out a reminder that homeowners and renters affected by the March 14 through 15 disaster in Bollinger, Butler, Camden, Carter, Franklin, Howell, Iron, Jefferson, Oregon, Ozark, Perry, Phelps, Reynolds, Ripley, St. Louis, Wayne, Webster and Wright counties have until next Tuesday, July 22 to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance.

Nicolle Hahn, Community Services Director with the East Missouri Action Agency, describes their service to the surrounding area.

“Yeah, so, you know our staff and the counties that are in eastern Missouri serve Bollinger, Cape Iron, Madison, Perry, Saint Francis, and Saint Genevieve, and we've been working with people closely in Washington County, State County, Derry County, and Iron County. But of those counties, Iron and Perry have the ability to apply for individual assistance through FEMA", said Hahn.

To date, more than $3.8 million in FEMA/SEMA assistance has been provided to over 750 households impacted by the March 14-15 storms and wildfires in Bollinger, Butler, Camden, Carter, Franklin, Howell, Iron, Jefferson, Oregon, Ozark, Perry, Phelps, Reynolds, Ripley, St. Louis, Wayne, Webster, and Wright counties. President Trump approved Governor Kehoe’s federal Major Disaster Request for this disaster on May 21.

Eight Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) are open for residents impacted by the May 16 or March 14-15 severe storms to help with disaster assistance applications, answer questions, and upload required documents. The closest center in Southeast Missouri is in Scott County, located at the Tanner Street Church of God, 619 Tanner Street in Sikeston, MO.

Hahn expressed the urgency to apply for federal assistance. "That deadline is very quickly approaching, and we would encourage anybody who hasn't finished their paperwork to go ahead and get it finished.”

You can also search Missouri locations at fema.gov/DRC . The fastest way to apply is at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If residents were impacted March 14-15, the deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance is July 22. For those impacted on May 16, the deadline is August 11.

