Going Public: Elizabeth Shelton with UWSEMO Talks About Recovery Fund for Tornado Victims

The tornadoes and storms that swept through the late night hours of March 14 and into the early hours of March 15, 2025, brought widespread destruction and claimed the lives of many.

As the region begins the long process of recovery and rebuilding, many resources will be needed.

Organizations such as health departments, the American Red Cross, churches, Emergency Management Services, and 211—funded by United Ways across the state of Missouri have all stepped up to help—but coordination is key, so services are not duplicated and the right help flows to people at the right time.

In this episode of 'Going Public', we speak with Elizabeth Shelton of the United Way of Southeast Missouri.

She says people who experience property damage are first encouraged to contact their insurance company if they are insured. Shelton explained that in addition to assistance with structural damage, other services, like tree removal, may be covered by the homeowner’s policy.

People who do not have insurance or whose needs are not covered by their policy should call 211. In Missouri, 211 has call centers in both St. Louis and Kansas City with trained representatives who will establish a file for tornado victims. 211 staff can direct callers to emergency child and pet care, nutrition centers and food pantries, and temporary housing throughout the state. They also will be kept informed of additional resources and local agencies giving support.

Shelton said, “These tornadoes blew through every community we serve, and we have received calls from people who want to help. So we are doing what United Way does best—connecting people in need with the resources to help them. When people give to United Way of Southeast Missouri, they can trust that their donation is not going to salaries. It’s going to the people who need our help.”

On Monday, March 17, Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe spoke about the recovery efforts.

"Missouri is working quickly to recover from this weekend's devastating storms. Today, I officially requested FEMA's participation in joint preliminary damage assessments for Individual Assistance in 23 counties—an important step toward securing federal disaster relief for those affected", said Kehoe.

Shelton encourages the public to follow UWSEMO on Facebook and Instagram for updates regarding a Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) and other support in development. She also mentioned First Call For Help— which is a database of resources that are not tornado-specific.

Shelton said donations can be made safely online at https://unitedwayofsemo.org/donate, or by sending a check with “Recovery Fund” in the memo to the UWSEMO office at 1417D N. Mt. Auburn Rd., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701. Because the nonprofit is in the process of moving to a new location, mail received after April 1st will be forwarded to: 16 N. Spanish St., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701.