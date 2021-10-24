-
State Representative Kathy Swan has reintroduced a bill in the Missouri House that would bring the film tax credit back to Missouri. The credit will…
-
Candidates for the Nov. 4 election discussed their platforms at The Cape County Tea Party forum Tuesday at the Cape Girardeau Public Library in Cape…
-
Candidates for the 147th Missouri State House District addressed issues at a KRCU and League of Women Voters of Southeast Missouri forum Tuesday at The…
-
The Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center will not close its doors after all, but the facility’s future will look much different than its past.The…
-
Two local members of the Missouri House of Representatives have developed a plan to prevent the closure of the Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center.…
-
Missouri House Representative Kathy Swan talks with KRCU’s Jacob McCleland about a wide variety of issues in Jefferson City.Rep. Swan discusses her bill…
-
The annual Lincoln Day Dinner was held this weekend, and Southeast Republicans came in droves to show their support.The main idea was to support Jason…
-
The Cape Girardeau City Council is one step closer to holding a special election to replace the outgoing Kathy Swan. At Monday night’s meeting, the…
-
The Cape Girardeau City Council established a special election calendar to find Kathy Swan’s replacement at Monday night’s meeting. The calendar…
-
Southeast Missouri State University history professor Wayne Bowen hopes to fill Kathy Swan’s place on the Cape Girardeau City Council. Swan is leaving the…