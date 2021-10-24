-
The city of Cape Girardeau will be joining the Prospect League, a summer collegiate wood bat league, as a new team next year. Today, city mayor Harry…
Cape Girardeau mayor Harry Rediger will seek another four years in office. Rediger announced his decision to run for re-election at a press conference…
The Cape Girardeau city council gave first round approval to some changes to the city’s liquor license rules at Monday night’s meeting.Currently,…
The Cape Girardeau City Council gave first round approval on Monday night to a special use permit for AT&T to erect a cell phone tower on William Street…
For the second time in less than a week, a major Cape Girardeau employer says it is shutting its doors.PolyOne will shut down its facility on Nash Road in…
Cape Girardeau has a good chance of being the filming location for a major Hollywood movie. 20th Century Fox is scouting possible locations for scenes in…
Integrity Solution Services in Cape Girardeau will lay off all of its 420 employees and shut down its call center on September 10.The call center was…
To say Cape Girardeau's police station is cramped is like saying Peyton Manning is a so-so quarterback.It dates to 1975, and was designed to house a…
Cape Girardeau city officials are gearing up for the opening of the city’s new business park.The Missouri Department of Transportation completed an…
The Cape Girardeau City Council will consider two ordinances related to the airport on Monday, and they will discuss reviving the back-to-school sales tax…