State Representative Kathy Swan has reintroduced a bill in the Missouri House that would bring the film tax credit back to Missouri. The credit will…
Just eleven months ago, Ryan Steck spent two days in Thebes, Ill., acting like he was searching for a missing person.He had no idea Gone Girl would change…
The Cape River Heritage Museum will present an exhibition about several old Cape Girardeau theatres starting on October 3rd to coincide with the release…
Even if Ben Affleck is not coming back to Cape Girardeau for the special screening of “Gone Girl” on October 2nd, residents will still have a taste of…
Tickets for the first screenings of “Gone Girl” in Cape Girardeau are now on sale, as announced by Wehrenberg Theatres’ Cape West 14 Cine today.Pre-sales…
Prop crews for Gone Girl has been shopping in Cape Girardeau for their sets, and that’s already bringing in extra dollars to locally owned businesses.…
Twentieth Century Fox will hold an open casting call for the film Gone Girl this Saturday at Southeast Missouri State University's Rose Theatre. They are…
Cape Girardeau has a good chance of being the filming location for a major Hollywood movie. 20th Century Fox is scouting possible locations for scenes in…