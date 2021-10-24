-
Starting this month downtown Cape Girardeau will see more police officers patrolling the streets, thanks to a partnership between the Downtown Cape…
-
A once vital part of the Cape Girardeau community is seeing life in a new way. The old synagogue building on Main Street opened in 1937, but after years…
-
Downtown Cape Girardeau art galleries and businesses will open their doors this evening for First Friday with the Arts.Ten galleries will feature work by…
-
The Cape Girardeau City Council gave first round approval on Monday night to a special use permit for AT&T to erect a cell phone tower on William Street…
-
The Cape Girardeau City Council delayed a vote on a controversial AT&T cell phone tower at its meeting on Monday night.AT&T is seeking a special use…
-
The Great Race exceeded organizers' expectations with the amount of people that attended Tuesday.Nearly 5,000 people welcomed racers along Main Street in…
-
Park a lawn chair on north Kingshighway or Broadway street in Cape Girardeau Tuesday evening to see nearly 100 vintage cars speed by in The Great Race.…
-
Downtown Cape Girardeau may get a fresh coat of paint- if it gets enough votes. The Benjamin Moore paint company selected Cape Girardeau as a candidate…