Covid-19 Delta Variant

One out of every three people incarcerated in the United States has contracted COVID-19, and a new report shows how state prison systems - including in…
Parson points to an uptick in vaccinations since the delta variant began to spread in southwest Missouri. But the GOP chief executive says there will be a percentage of Missourians who will not get the vaccine against COVID-19.
Dr. Delene Musielak, a pediatrician at St. Luke's Hospital, said more children are testing positive for the coronavirus and parents should take precautions to protect them.
COVID-19 Positivity Rates Continue To Grow Across Missouri, Hospitalizations Increase In Cape CountyCOVID-19 cases have been rapidly increasing in some parts of the country, and in recent weeks Missouri has seen particularly significant rising COVID-19…
The Missouri Attorney General’s filing mixes state and local COVID case counts and death counts in comparisons, among other errors.
The director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department said the county is in the middle of a crisis. Katie Towns told Springfield City Council...
Some St. Louis County Council members say a mask mandate is not necessary. Others say County Executive Sam Page should have let the council decide whether to require people age 5 and older to wear masks in indoor public spaces.
The state is sending help to southwest Missouri as the area struggles to manage a surge of COVID-19 cases. Governor Mike Parson announced Thursday in a...
Mercy Springfield, like CoxHealth, is dealing with a surge of COVID-19 inpatients. Mercy spokesperson, Sonya Kullmann, said the high during the last...
Missouri now has over 1,000 COVID cases per day, an infection level not seen in months.