-
Codefi is hosting their annual 1ST50K Startup Competition this August, and recently announced their list of finalists, which includes innovations in…
-
Collaborative entrepreneurial workspace in Downtown Cape, Codefi, has selected its finalists for their 1ST50K Startup Competition. Finalists were selected…
-
From 2010 through 2016, digital jobs had the fastest wage growth rate and the second-fastest job growth average. Because of this, Codefi’s Stacy Dohogne…
-
Codefi has announced winners for its 1ST50K competition, breaking precedent in the competition. The competition is aimed at new startups and awards…
-
As part of Marquette TechWeek, Codefi in Cape Girardeau hosted a kid’s coding camp for third through sixth graders hoping to put their coding skills and…
-
Deep within the halls of the old federal building on Broadway in Cape Girardeau lies the offices of Codefi, a cooperative workspace with a hip…