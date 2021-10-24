2020 Missouri Gubernatorial Race

-
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is taking on State Auditor Nicole Galloway in one of the only competitive gubernatorial races in the country. The Republican incumbent said he's ready for a full term as the state's chief executive.
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway hopes to persuade voters that Missouri Governor Mike Parson is “just in over his head.” She joined St. Louis on the Air to make her case.
State Auditor Nicole Galloway is hoping to bring the Missouri governorship back into the Democratic fold.
A forum featuring four candidates for Missouri governor arrives in Columbia today. The candidates are Republican Governor Mike Parson, Democratic State...
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday afternoon that he and his wife, Teresa, have tested positive for the coronavirus. The governor said he does not have any symptoms at this time and feels fine.