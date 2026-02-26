SEMO Spotlight: Abbie Van Pelt’s Well‑Rounded Path Through Opportunities at SEMO

In this episode of SEMO Spotlight, we speak with Abbie Van Pelt is junior BFA Musical Theater with two minors. One is in Human Resources, and the other is Integrated Marketing and Communications.

Abbie is able to keep up with such a demanding number of activities because she has completed many of her Human Resources credits and manages her busy schedule through strict organization. She primarily utilizes planners and digital tools to ensure she’s on time for classes and rehearsals. Although she no longer lives on campus, she reflects fondly on her experiences living in campus housing, including her time in a sorority house, and appreciates the independence that comes with living off-campus.

Currently, Abbie is involved in a theater production titled "6 Inches Above the Knee", which was the winner of the 2025 Lanford Wilson New American Play Festival. The play, written by Sally Sites, centers on themes of friendship and overcoming adversity.

Abbie finds her involvement in theater rewarding and believes that her broader experiences outside of the art, including her academic endeavors, enhance her artistic perspective. Adding to this, she shares her excitement for joining a student exchange program in Norway. She believes that her independence and ability to thrive in diverse environments will allow her to adapt well to the program.

As her college experience approaches its midpoint, Abbie encourages new students to embrace a diverse array of opportunities. She emphasizes that those who stay busy and explore various creative outlets tend to gain the most from their time at SEMO.

Her philosophy is to remain well-rounded, which she believes helps in becoming a better artist.


