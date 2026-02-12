SEMO Spotlight: Ivan Bradley And An Inside Look Into The Music Education Major

In this episode of 'SEMO Spotlight', we speak with Ivan Bradley, a junior majoring in music education.

Ivan discusses the demanding nature of his major, which involves a mix of music and education courses requiring him to travel between campuses. He describes his experience teaching music to first and second-graders in the Sikeston district during his second field block, emphasizing the enjoyment he finds in this role.

Ivan highlights the challenge of balancing classroom requirements, ensemble participation, and personal practice, noting that time management is crucial. He also touches on the importance of rest to maintain a healthy mental balance in a creative field.

In addition to his studies, Ivan is a member of Phi Mu Alpha, a music fraternity that engages in outreach activities, such as caroling at veterans' facilities. Ivan is also a member of the SEMO Marching band and Winter Guard offered at the University.

He talks about the collaborative spirit among music organizations, where members support each other during events, and shares more about the organization's tradition of singing together after events, such as concerts, where their members have performed.