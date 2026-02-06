SEMO Spotlight: Celebrating 34 years of SEMO’s Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

In this episode of 'SEMO Spotlight', we speak with Marge Phillips, a long-time member and past president (as well as several other officer positions) of the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. She shared her experiences and insights about the society since joining in 1998 and her retirement from Southeast Missouri State University.

The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 and is recognized as the oldest and largest all-discipline honor society in the U.S. With over 300 chapters and 1.75 million members globally, the society promotes academic excellence and lifelong learning. Marge has been particularly active in the CMOS chapter, which was chartered in 1992.

SEMO's Chapter 260, chartered in 1992, has earned national recognition for promoting academic excellence, literacy, and community engagement. The chapter supports students through service initiatives such as the Born to Read program and encourages participation in local and national fellowship opportunities. Membership in the society is highly selective. Invitations are extended to the top 7.5% of junior students and the top 10% of seniors and graduate students. This year, invitations will be sent via email from the national office, located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Marge highlighted several community engagement and literacy initiatives, including the Born to Read Literacy Project, which provides a baby board book to every newborn in Cape Girardeau, promoting early reading. The chapter also engages with local schools to assist students struggling with reading.

Phi Kappa Phi offers over $1 million in awards annually, including Fellowship Awards for graduate studies, Study Abroad Grants, and Love of Learning Awards for career development. These awards can significantly help students financially and support literacy projects like the Born to Read initiative.

Reflecting on her experience, Marge emphasizes the importance of active participation in the organization, rather than merely adding it to a resume. She has held various leadership roles and organized numerous projects, contributing to both her personal growth and the community.

Eligible students, faculty, and staff will receive an official invitation via email in March 2026. Invitations are sent directly to University email accounts, so recipients are encouraged to check their inboxes as well as spam or junk folders carefully.