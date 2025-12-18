SEMO Spotlight: Dr. Laura Schumpert Talks About SEMO's Cutting-Edge Nursing Program

In this episode of SEMO Spotlight, we speak with Dr. Laura Schumpert, an instructor and the Nursing Simulation Coordinator at Southeast Missouri State University.

Laura describes how the University recently received seven new high-fidelity manikins for its state-of-the-art simulation lab. These additions were made possible by the 2025 SEMO Giving Day and will hopefully further empower nursing students to bridge the gap between the classroom and real-life patient care.

Some of the University's simulation equipment includes:



The high-fidelity manikins for ICU simulation: one adult manikin and one pediatric manikin, designed to prepare students for critical care situations

“Sim Mom”: a specialized manikin that simulates childbirth

Additional manikin for lifespan training, allowing practice across all stages of life: a neonatal manikin, a child manikin, and a geriatric manikin

Partial trainers, like “blood” arms, are partial body parts to prepare students for IV insertion and other procedures

Hospital-grade equipment, such as ventilators, adjustable hospital beds, and IV pump systems allow students to build confidence and competency with real clinical technology before ever entering a healthcare setting.

Laura also explains the benefits of this technology to students at SEMO. The manikin's primary use is to teach newer students basic hard skills, such as IV insertions and tracheostomy procedures. The ability to speak through the manikins will teach the soft skills of bedside manner and patient interaction, creating safe environments for students to practice their skills before moving on to real-life patients.