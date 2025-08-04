© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
Pre-Med Program

  • Education
    SEMO Spotlight: Calyn Hartmann
    Ella Tinsley
    Calyn Hartmann, who graduated high school in 2020 and spent two years earning associate degrees in general science and arts at a community college, transferred to SEMO in 2022. She officially added professional pilot to her already demanding pre-med curriculum in 2023, thanks in part to encouragement from SEMO’s Director of Aviation, Miranda Sullivan.
