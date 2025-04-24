SEMO Spotlight: Scott Bellovich

On this week's episode of 'SEMO Spotlight', we speak with Scott Bellovich. He is pursuing a major in TV/Film at Southeast Missouri State University with a minor in business.

Scott Bellovich is a Junior who, along with another student, started a business called '03 Media'. He talks about how his entrepreneurship classes have helped him on this journey.

He also discusses his entrepreneur class project, a community farmer's market that will take place on April 26th from 8 AM to 12 PM.