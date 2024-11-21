SEMO Spotlight: Dr. Sarah Dietrich

Dr. Sarah Dietrich is a professor of English and co-coordinator for the Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) program at Southeast. She was selected for the English Language Specialist Project by the U.S. State Department.

In this episode, Dr. Dietrich shares her love for language and culture. Her passion for teaching English as a second language led her to apply for the English Language Specialist position. Today, she is imparting knowledge about the English language to professionals in the Kurdistan Region of Northern Iraq through a uniquely curated curriculum.