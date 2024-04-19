SEMO Spotlight: Alysa Massey

Alysa Massey is a second-year graduate student in Southeast's Communication Disorders program.

Previously, Alysa obtained an Associate of Arts Degree from Mineral Area College and a Bachelor of Science Degree from Missouri State University.

In this episode, Alysa reflects on her graduate student research project and various clinical experiences on and off campus in the field of speech-language pathology.

She will graduate this summer with a Master of Arts Degree in Communication Disorders in the Class of 2024.