© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
SEMO Spotlight

SEMO Spotlight: Peyton Redinger

By Isabelle Murphy
Published September 14, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT
Peyton Redinger visited the studios of KRCU Public Radio as a guest on 'SEMO Spotlight'
Isabelle Murphy/KRCU Public Radio
Peyton Redinger visited the studios of KRCU Public Radio as a guest on 'SEMO Spotlight'

Peyton Redinger is an Organismal, Ecological, and Evolutionary Biology major at Southeast Missouri State University.

He is the president of the SEMO Pride organization and, through this, has learned what it takes to be a welcoming and responsible leader. Peyton has helped with the formation of events not only on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University, but within the community of Cape Girardeau.

Alongside his organization, he hopes to create a safe, accepting place for the LGBTQ+ students and faculty at Southeast.

After Peyton graduates, he hopes to continue his path of academia in organismal ecology and evolutionary biology to become an educator.

Tags
SEMO Spotlight Southeast Missouri State UniversityOrganismal, Ecological, and Evolutionary BiologyLGBTQ+ Community
Isabelle Murphy
Isabelle Murphy joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023. She is the co-producer of the podcast 'SEMO Spotlight', and also serves as co-host of 'Morning Edition' on KRCU Public Radio. Isabelle is a Music: Vocal Performance Option Major at Southeast Missouri State.
See stories by Isabelle Murphy